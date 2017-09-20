Soccer-Rashford double helps Man Utd sink Burton

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford scored twice as holders Manchester United brushed aside second-tier Burton Albion 4-1 at Old Trafford to reach the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old England striker produced two lethal finishes in the opening 20 minutes and Jesse Lingard killed the tie off before halftime with a deflected effort.

Anthony Martial got in on the act after the break before Lloyd Dyer grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Burton.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal also progressed, as did Everton who ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a welcome 3-0 home victory against second-tier Sunderland.

City, who are level with United at the top of the Premier League, were involved in the night’s one all-Premier League tie, edging out West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns.

Leroy Sane gave City a third-minute lead and struck again in the 77th minute shortly after Claudio Yacob had levelled for the home side.

Eden Hazard made his first start of the season for Chelsea after recovering from an ankle injury and played the full 90 minutes in a 5-1 defeat of second-tier Nottingham Forest.

Michy Batshuayi stole the spotlight though with a hat-trick with Kenedy and Charly Musonda also on target.

Arsenal beat third-tier Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at The Emirates with Theo Walcott’s first-half goal separating the sides.

Doncaster hit the bar late on through Matty Blair. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)