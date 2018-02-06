Soccer - Swansea win FA Cup replay 8-1, Huddersfield through to face Man United

LONDON (Reuters) - Rampant Swansea City thrashed fourth-tier Notts County 8-1 in a replay to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday as they chalked up their biggest victory in the competition.

Swansea’s fellow Premier League side Huddersfield Town fought back against second-tier Birmingham City to progress with a 4-1 extra-time replay win and will host Manchester United.

Third-tier Rochdale knocked out Championship club Millwall 1-0 thanks to Ian Henderson’s 53rd minute goal to set up a tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County.

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, and Nathan Dyer both scored twice as Swansea, rejuvenated since the appointment of manager Carlos Carvalhal at the end of December, scored four times in each half against beleaguered County.

Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and Daniel James were also on target for the Swans, who drew 1-1 at Meadow Lane in the first game and now face Carvalhal’s old club, second-tier Sheffield Wednesday who the Portuguese left on Christmas Eve.

Birmingham took the lead through Che Adams early in the second half, but Huddersfield drew level with an own goal from Marc Roberts after Tom Ince’s shot was parried by the keeper.

Town pulled clear in extra time with Steve Mounie heading the visitors into the lead before Rajiv van La Parra slotted in a rebound and Ince added a fourth with a fierce drive.

Spurs play their fourth round replay against fourth-tier Newport County at Wembley on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw away.