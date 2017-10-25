FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Unsworth's Everton fall to Chelsea in League Cup
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 25, 2017 / 8:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Unsworth's Everton fall to Chelsea in League Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Antonio Rudiger’s 26th-minute header and a late strike from Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Everton on Wednesday to book their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Everton, playing their first game under caretaker manager David Unsworth following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, delivered an improved performance but it was not enough to stop the London club.

From a short corner, Charly Musonda swung in a deep cross and Rudiger rose well to power a header past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Both teams made several changes from the line-ups that featured in the Premier League last weekend and while Everton enjoyed good pressure in the second half they were unable to find a way through.

A low shot from Willian, which flew in off the post, in stoppage-time doubled the advantage for Antonio Conte’s team although Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin swiftly responded with a good finish to give the Merseyside club a consolation.

Tottenham Hotspur were playing West Ham United in a later kick-off.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.