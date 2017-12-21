Soccer: Wimbledon charged by EFL over failure to use MK Dons' full name

(Reuters) - AFC Wimbledon have been charged by the English Football League (EFL) after they failed to refer to bitter foes Milton Keynes Dons by their full name during their League One (third tier) match in September.

The two clubs share a bitter rivalry with AFC Wimbledon being formed in 2002 by Wimbledon FC supporters, who were angry at the Football Association’s decision to relocate the club to Milton Keynes.

The rivals first met in the League One in March and again in September, with Wimbledon referring to their opponents as “MK” or “Milton Keynes” in their match-day programmes and scoreboards, leading to a probe by the EFL.

The governing body has now charged them with breaching regulations which state that “all clubs are required to behave towards one another with ‘utmost good faith’ and not to ‘unfairly criticise, disparage, belittle or discredit’ any other club”.

“The club has received notification from the EFL of charges relating to the Milton Keynes home game on Friday 22 September,” Wimbledon said in a statement.

“The club is still deciding on its response to the charges and we will therefore be making no further comment on this matter for the time being.”