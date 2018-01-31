Soccer-Allardyce takes aim at deadline day fixtures

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Everton manager Sam Allardyce has called for the Premier League to avoid scheduling games on transfer deadline day as it puts clubs under too much pressure.

Everton host Leicester City on Wednesday, one of six games on the schedule, and Allardyce said speculation about players coming and going before the transfer window closed was a distraction.

“I‘m a manager and I want the best possible opportunities to function correctly,” he said.

”I have enough pressure in the game as it is at the moment without heaping more on top of me, which is exactly what this does, on every manager in the Premier League.

“Perhaps they will listen to (Manchester City manager) Pep Guardiola and (Liverpool manager) Juergen Klopp more than me in the future because I have been banging on about this for 15 years now.” (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )