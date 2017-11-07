FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Everton's Baines hails 'top drawer' Unsworth
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 7, 2017 / 7:38 AM / a day ago

Everton's Baines hails 'top drawer' Unsworth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton defender Leighton Baines says caretaker boss David Unsworth has steadied the ship in the wake of Ronald Koeman’s sacking and the players are determined to repay him by turning their season around.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Watford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2017 Everton's Leighton Baines scores their third goal from a penalty Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Unsworth, who stepped up from the under-23 side last month to take temporary charge, oversaw three away defeats in the Premier League before Sunday’s 3-2 comeback victory over Watford at Goodison Park.

It was only Everton’s third win in 11 league games this season, a run that leaves them dangerously close to the relegation zone in 15th place.

Baines, who scored the winner from the penalty spot on Sunday, told the club’s television channel (evertontv) that the players appreciated Unsworth’s efforts.

”He has been top drawer,“ he said. ”I’ve loved the training sessions he’s put on and the way he has conducted himself. His talk before the game was special.

”We would like to have given him more, and achieved better results - but we have got him a win, which he deserved, at the least.

“We know we have good players, players that are better than the league table and our performances at times have been showing,” the 32-year-old added.

“It was nice to get a win. It was dramatic, so it feels great but it is nothing to get too carried away with. It is the type of win we should be getting here.”

Everton next visit bottom-placed Crystal Palace on Nov. 18.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.