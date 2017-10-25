FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unsworth wants Barkley to stay at Everton
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 25, 2017 / 3:11 PM / in a day

Unsworth wants Barkley to stay at Everton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth believes Ross Barkley has the potential to become an all-time great on Merseyside and will try to persuade the 23-year-old midfielder to stay at the club.

Britain Soccer Football - Everton v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 15/5/16 Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Barkley refused a contract extension before the start of the season and was close to joining Chelsea on final day of the transfer window, but a move to Stamford Bridge did not materialise.

“I would absolutely love him to stay,” Unsworth, who took charge of Everton after Ronald Koeman’s sacking this week, told reporters.

”He is a top talent. Everton has done great for him and he has done great for Everton, but he could be one of the all-time greats here.

“He is a great player that has come through our ranks and I feel strongly that we shouldn’t be losing our own players.”

When asked whether he had talked with Barkley about his future, Unsworth replied: ”I have not spoken to him about that since I spoke to the chairman yesterday, but I will be doing.

“I would love him to sit down with me and have a cup of tea and discuss the possibility of signing and staying here, because we love him and he loves Everton.”

Barkley, currently out of action with a hamstring injury, is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.