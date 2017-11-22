FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
November 22, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated a day ago

SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton's Bolasie resumes training with first team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Winger Yannick Bolasie trained with the Everton first team squad on Wednesday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury after nearly a year out.

Bolasie, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace last year, has not featured since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United last December.

Caretaker boss David Unsworth said that the 28-year-old, who trained with Everton’s under-23 side last week before joining the first team, was in line for a return in the New Year.

Everton are 16th in the table with 12 points after three wins, three draws and six defeats and travel to 14th-placed Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

