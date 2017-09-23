FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niasse at the double as Everton beat Bournemouth 2-1
September 23, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 24 days ago

Niasse at the double as Everton beat Bournemouth 2-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 23, 2017 Everton's Oumar Niasse scores their first goal past Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS - EVERTON 2 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Everton substitute Oumar Niasse struck twice in the second half as the Blues clawed their way back from a goal down to notch a superb 2-1 win over Bournemouth in a spiky encounter at Goodison Park.

The home side played some brilliant one-touch football in a tough first half that saw Wayne Rooney leave the pitch for treatment to a bloody wound near his left eye after an aerial duel with Bournemouth’s Simon Francis.

There were few chances in the opening 45 minutes but just after the break Norway international King latched on to a pass from Charlie Daniels before driving diagonally towards the penalty area and rifling the ball home.

Everton poured forward and Niasse, who replaced Rooney in the 55th minute, expertly controlled a pass from Tom Davies and slammed the ball into the net before bundling home a second five minutes later to give his side a much-needed win.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Neville Dalton

