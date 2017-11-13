FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timely win can boost Everton's performances, says Calvert-Lewin
November 13, 2017

Timely win can boost Everton's performances, says Calvert-Lewin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton’s 3-2 win against Watford in the Premier League came at the right time and will help the struggling side put in improved performances, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has said.

Soccer Football - England Under 21 Training - St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - November 8, 2017 England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The England under-21 international scored the equalizer in Everton’s comeback victory, ending the club’s four-game winless streak in the league and helping them climb out of the relegation zone into 15th position.

”It was a good time to win,“ Calvert-Lewin told the club’s official website (www.evertonfc.com). ”We have time, now, to reflect on it and think about how we can improve...

“There is quality in the team and we are just looking to gel together and strike the right balance. Hopefully, this win can improve our future performances. ”

The strike against Watford marked Calvert-Lewin’s first league goal this season and he was keen to add more.

“I have put in some decent performances this season but been lacking goals,” Calvert-Lewin added.

“That is the most important thing and it is nice for me to get off the mark in the Premier League.”

Everton travel to bottom-side Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

