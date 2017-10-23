Soccer: Under-fire Koeman needs more time at Everton - Carragher

(Reuters) - Everton manager Ronald Koeman must be given more time to turn things around for the Premier League club after a disappointing start to the season, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Arsenal - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 22, 2017 Everton manager Ronald Koeman Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Koeman is under mounting pressure, with Everton’s 5-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday dropping them into the relegation zone.

British media have already begun listing potential replacements for the Dutchman, including former manager David Moyes, but Carragher felt none of the available candidates would be up to the mark.

“They’re on a terrible run of form -- of course they are -- but you look at people who could replace him... it’s nothing to write home about,” Sky Sports pundit Carragher said.

”What I’d say about Ronald Koeman is that we’re seven or eight games into the season. Ronald Koeman has been a Premier League manager for three years.

“There has been a lot of chopping and changing -- there are legitimate reasons (for fan frustrations), but he needs a lot more time.”

Everton were expected to be top four contenders after spending over 140 million pounds ($185 million) in the transfer window but are 18th in the league with eight points in their nine league games after scoring just seven league goals.

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)