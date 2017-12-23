FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Everton hold out for 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea
Sections
Featured
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
World
Fujimori family pulls Peru back into political turmoil
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 23, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Everton hold out for 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Everton held Chelsea to 0-0 draw

* Chelsea dominated possession at a misty Goodison Park

* Everton captain Phil Jagielka made two goalline clearances

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted a rare Everton chance on the stroke of halftime

* Ashley Williams headed against his own bar as Chelsea pressed

* Michael Keane could have won it late on for the hosts

* Everton at West Brom on Tuesday, Chelsea host Brighton

EVERTON 0 CHELSEA 0

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chelsea found no chink in Everton’s defensive armour as the Premier League champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side, missing suspended top scorer Alvaro Morata, played most of the game in Everton’s half and had 25 attempts on goal to the host’s five but the closest they came was when home defender Ashley Williams headed against his own bar trying to clear a cross.

Home skipper Phil Jagielka made two vital blocks to deny Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian in quick succession in the first half while keeper Jordan Pickford tipped a Pedro effort over.

Pickford made further important saves after the break as Chelsea poured forward but Everton did have a late chance for a smash and grab raid when Michael Keane headed over.

At the halfway point of the season Chelsea are third with 39 points, two points behind Manchester United and 13 behind runaway leaders Manchester City, both of whom play later.

Everton remain in ninth spot and are unbeaten in the five games since new manager Sam Allardyce took charge. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.