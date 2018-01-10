FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 10, 2018 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Everton's Coleman back in training, says Allardyce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton defender Seamus Coleman has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained while playing for Ireland last year, the Premier League club’s manager Sam Allardyce has said.

Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Wales - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 24/3/17 Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman is stretchered off injured Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic/Files

Coleman last featured in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales last March when he suffered the injury.

“Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training,” Allardyce said at Everton’s general meeting on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s return will be a welcome boost for Everton, who have regained some decent form under Allardyce and climbed to ninth in the league.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
