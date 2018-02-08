FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Palace winger Zaha ruled out for a month with knee injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has ruled out Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha for a month due to a knee problem.

Zaha sustained the injury in last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Newcastle United but the 25-year-old still played the full 90 minutes.

“It’s amazing Wilf was able to play so much of the game with the injury,” Hodgson told reporters ahead of Palace’s league trip to Everton on Saturday.

”He’s a very quick healer and we’ll be working to get him back as soon as possible.

“If he recovered in a week or two it would be a fantastic effort, but it’s more realistic we’d have to wait a month for him. He’ll be pushing the medical staff to come back as soon as possible.”

Palace, 14th in the league table and three points clear of the relegation zone, have been plagued by injuries in recent months.

Winger Bakary Sako was ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle and the loss of Zaha left Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend and new signing Alexander Sorloth as Hodgson’s attacking options.

“Quite frankly I can’t remember a time when I’ve had this many players injured at a club,” Hodgson added.

“These things happen. We certainly haven’t been too lucky of late with injury, but the players have kept battling on and will try to get results.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
