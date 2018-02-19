Soccer: Everton's injured Mangala faces 'long-term' absence

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton’s new loan signing Eliaquim Mangala could be sidelined for the rest of the season after manager Sam Allardyce said the central defender would be out for the long-term.

Mangala had to come off during the first half of Everton’s 3-1 Premier League win at home to Crystal Palace on Feb. 10 after falling awkwardly and may have damaged knee ligaments.

The 27-year-old French defender arrived in the January transfer window from Manchester City and played in a heavy defeat at Arsenal before his injury versus Palace.

Speaking to Everton TV from a training camp in Dubai, Allardyce said the Mangala injury was a blow but he was hoping to get some of the team’s other defenders back.

“Mangala ... that looks like it could be long-term, which is a great shame for him and for us because I think he was a very good addition to us,” said Allardyce.

“Seamus Coleman, we hope, will be fit very quickly and, if we can get Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines back in the squad quickly, then we are stronger in terms of our selection.”