21 days ago
Everton's Funes Mori faces nine months out after surgery
July 20, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 21 days ago

Everton's Funes Mori faces nine months out after surgery

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v West Ham United - Premier League - Goodison Park - 30/10/16 Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori in action with West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss a big part of the next Premier League campaign after undergoing further surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for six-to-nine months, the club said on Wednesday.

The Argentina international played 23 league games for Everton last season but sustained the season-ending injury while on international duty in March.

Any hopes the 26-year-old had of returning early next season were dashed, however, after the defender suffered a serious setback during his recuperation.

"Ramiro Funes Mori has had a problem within his knee and has undergone further surgery in Barcelona which will require prolonged rehabilitation of a minimum of six to nine months," the club said on their website. (www.evertonfc.com)

Everton's injury list also includes midfielder Ross Barkley, who underwent surgery for a groin injury, as well as long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman.

The Merseyside club play their final game of the pre-season tour against Belgium's KRC Genk on Saturday before the first leg of their Europa League qualifier on July 27.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

