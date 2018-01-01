Soccer-Martial and Lingard put United back on track with Everton win

* Manchester United won first league game in four with 2-0 win

By Richard Martin

LIVERPOOL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - EVERTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Jan 1 (Reuters)- Manchester United snapped a run of three straight draws by winning 2-0 at Everton on Monday with sweetly struck second-half goals by Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard which saw them climb to second in the Premier League.

Martial curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 57th minute after impressive play from Paul Pogba as Jose Mourinho’s stuttering side finally came alive after halftime following an uninspiring first-half display.

Lingard sealed the win in the 81st, cutting in from the left wing and sending the ball fizzing over the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score his seventh league goal of the season, making him United’s second top scorer behind Romelu Lukaku.

Both sides struggled for first-half openings in the wet and windy conditions although United finished the opening period stronger and seized the momentum after the break, with Juan Mata hitting the post before Martial put them on the way to victory. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)