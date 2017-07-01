Everton complete deal for Nigeria forward Onyekuru

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton have signed Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen on a five-year deal and will loan out the Nigeria striker to Anderlecht next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was joint-leading scorer in Belgium's top flight last season with 22 goals in 38 games for Eupen and was linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

Having agreed personal terms, Onyekuru, who scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions in two years at Eupen, had a medical at Everton earlier this week. No fee was disclosed.

Onyekuru, who has played once for the Super Eagles, is Everton's third close-season signing.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joined from Sunderland for 30 million pounds and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen cost 25 million pounds from Ajax Amsterdam.