2 months ago
Soccer-Everton sign Sunderland keeper Pickford
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
#Soccer News
June 15, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Everton sign Sunderland keeper Pickford

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old completed a medical after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of 25 million pounds ($31.92 million), which could rise to 30 million pounds depending on team and individual performances.

Pickford, who received his first call-up to the England senior squad in October, was one of the most impressive players in a Sunderland side that finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

"It's a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do," Pickford said in a statement.

"This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help."

Pickford is currently in Poland with the England under-21 team and the move to Everton will not be completed until July 1 when the international transfer window opens. ($1 = 0.7832 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

