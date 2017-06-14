Happy Schneiderlin aiming for further improvement at Everton

REUTERS - Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has promised to push himself to the limits in pre-season to help the Merseyside club lay the groundwork for a successful 2017-18 campaign.

Schneiderlin made 14 appearances for Everton after moving to Goodison Park from Manchester United in January, helping them secure a seventh-placed league finish and a qualifying spot in next season's Europa League.

"I want to have a great pre-season, push myself to the limit and push this football club back to the top," the Frenchman told the club's website.

"I'm happy with my performances but I know I can push myself even more to be the best as possible.

"In all my career, every season I have wanted to improve, wanted to get better than the season before and to be the best I can. I'm 27 now but I'm not going to stop. I just want to improve every day."

Everton start their pre-season fixtures with a friendly in Tanzania before a trip to face Dutch side FC Twente on July 19. Their Europa League campaign begins with the first leg of their third round qualifier on July 27.