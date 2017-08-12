Soccer-Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming

* Everton 1 Stoke City 0 at Goodison Park

* Wayne Rooney scores on his Premier League return for Everton in 45th minute

* It was his first league appearance for his boyhood club since returning from Manchester United

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have made it 2-0

* Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital save in injury time

* Everton visit Manchester City on Monday August 21, Stoke are at home to Arsenal on Saturday August 19

EVERTON 1 STOKE CITY 0

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wayne Rooney marked his Premier League return in Everton colours with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Rooney, who was full of invention and energy throughout, rose well to meet a fine Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross with a looping header into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

The former England captain rejoined his boyhood club last month after 13 years with Manchester United.

Everton's new goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, pulled off a superb save in injury time to deny Xherdan Shaqiri an equaliser from a long-range drive. (Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Neville Dalton)