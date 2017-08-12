FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 12, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Everton 1 Stoke City 0 at Goodison Park

* Wayne Rooney scores on his Premier League return for Everton in 45th minute

* It was his first league appearance for his boyhood club since returning from Manchester United

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have made it 2-0

* Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital save in injury time

* Everton visit Manchester City on Monday August 21, Stoke are at home to Arsenal on Saturday August 19

EVERTON 1 STOKE CITY 0

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wayne Rooney marked his Premier League return in Everton colours with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Rooney, who was full of invention and energy throughout, rose well to meet a fine Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross with a looping header into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

The former England captain rejoined his boyhood club last month after 13 years with Manchester United.

Everton’s new goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, pulled off a superb save in injury time to deny Xherdan Shaqiri an equaliser from a long-range drive. (Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.