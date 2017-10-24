FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: U-23 boss Unsworth to take temporary charge of Everton
October 24, 2017 / 8:59 AM / in a day

Soccer: U-23 boss Unsworth to take temporary charge of Everton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton under-23 manager David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the senior team following the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman, the club announced on Tuesday.

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v West Ham United - Premier League - Goodison Park - 16/17 - 30/10/16 Former Everton player David Unsworth with former Everton manager Joe Royle in the stands Reuters / Phil Noble/Files

The former Everton defender’s first task will be to prepare the team for their League Cup clash against Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“Everton can confirm David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the Everton first team, commencing with tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie,” the club said on their official Twitter handle.

The 44-year-old Unsworth made 314 appearances for the club in two stints and has scored 40 goals. He returned in a coaching capacity in 2013.

Everton sacked Koeman on Monday after they dropped into the Premier League relegation zone following Sunday’s humiliating 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

The Dutchman took over 16 months ago and spent a significant amount of money overhauling the squad in the last transfer window, but Everton have won two out of nine league games in their worst start to a season since 2005-06.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

