Soccer-Walcott leaves Arsenal to join Everton - reports

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Everton have completed the signing of forward Theo Walcott from Premier League rivals Arsenal on a 3-1/2 year contract, according to British media reports.

The 28-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2006, scored 108 goals in over 350 appearances but has struggled to hold down a first-team slot this season under manager Arsene Wenger.

The media reports said Everton paid about 20 million pounds ($27.59 million) for the England international, who completed a medical at the Merseyside club on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)