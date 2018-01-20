Soccer-Everton's McCarthy suffers suspected broken leg in West Brom draw

* Everton draw 1-1 at home to struggling West Bromwich Albion

* Substitute Oumar Niasse equalised for Everton in the 70th minute

* Striker Jay Rodriguez had scored early opener for the visitors

* Theo Walcott made his Everton debut after move from Arsenal

* Home midfielder James McCarthy suffered a suspected broken leg

* Everton host Leicester City next, West Brom at Manchester City

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Everton substitute Oumar Niasse scored with his first touch to salvage a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion but Saturday’s game was overshadowed when the their Ireland midfielder James McCarthy suffered a suspected broken leg in the second half.

West Brom went ahead when Jay Rodriguez slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the seventh minute after Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak struck a sublime pass in behind the defence with the outside of his right foot.

Things went from bad to worse for Everton, who fielded new signing Theo Walcott from Arsenal, when 27-year-old McCarthy sustained a serious leg injury after the interval as he tried to prevent West Brom’s Salomon Rondon from shooting.

McCarthy, whose season has been blighted by injury, was replaced by Wayne Rooney and taken to hospital before Senegalese substitute Niasse came on to volley the equaliser in the 70th for mid-table Everton, leaving West Brom second bottom. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)