Soccer-Rooney shows no mercy to Moyes as Everton rise again

* Everton thrashed West Ham United 4-0 in unhappy return for Moyes

* Rooney completed first Everton treble with goal from own half

* Allardyce attended game at Goodison Park before appointment

* West Ham’s Lanzini missed penalty when score was 2-0

* Everton rose to 17th in standings, West Ham sank to 18th

* Everton host Huddersfield next, West ham visit Man City

EVERTON 4 WEST HAM UNITED 0

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wayne Rooney scored from his own half to haunt his former manager David Moyes with a first hat-trick for Everton in a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday which lifted the Blues out of the Premier League drop zone.

With Sam Allardyce watching from the stands ahead of his expected appointment as Everton manager, Rooney found the net for the first time in five games by heading in on the rebound in the 18th minute after his penalty was saved by Joe Hart.

Rooney struck again at the near post and piled more misery on Moyes by capitalising on a scrambled clearance from Hart and blasting the ball past his former England team mate from inside his own half.

Ashley Williams completed the rout by heading home from a corner after conceding a penalty for a foul on Diafra Sakho when the score was 2-0, but Jordan Pickford came to the rescue by turning away Manuel Lanzini’s spot-kick.