FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 14, 2017 / 2:02 PM / a day ago

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

1 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Saturday, August 19 (GMT)
Swansea City      v Manchester United        (1130)  
Bournemouth       v Watford                  (1400)  
Burnley           v West Bromwich Albion     (1400)  
Leicester City    v Brighton and Hove Albion (1400)  
Liverpool         v Crystal Palace           (1400)  
Southampton       v West Ham United          (1400)  
Stoke City        v Arsenal                  (1630)  
Sunday, August 20 (GMT)
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United         (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea                  (1500)  
Monday, August 21 (GMT)
Manchester City   v Everton                  (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.