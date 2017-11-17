FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
November 17, 2017

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Saturday, November 18 (GMT)
Arsenal                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Bournemouth              v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Burnley                  v Swansea City      (1500)  
Crystal Palace           v Everton           (1500)  
Leicester City           v Manchester City   (1500)  
Liverpool                v Southampton       (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Chelsea           (1500)  
Manchester United        v Newcastle United  (1730)  
Sunday, November 19 (GMT)
Watford                  v West Ham United   (1600)  
Monday, November 20 (GMT)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City        (2000)

