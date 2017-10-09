FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
October 9, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Saturday, October 14 (GMT)
Liverpool                v Manchester United    (1130)  
Burnley                  v West Ham United      (1400)  
Crystal Palace           v Chelsea              (1400)  
Manchester City          v Stoke City           (1400)  
Swansea City             v Huddersfield Town    (1400)  
Tottenham Hotspur        v Bournemouth          (1400)  
Watford                  v Arsenal              (1630)  
Sunday, October 15 (GMT)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton              (1230)  
Southampton              v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Monday, October 16 (GMT)
Leicester City           v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

