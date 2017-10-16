FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
October 16, 2017 / 2:03 PM / in 5 days

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Friday, October 20 (GMT)
West Ham United   v Brighton and Hove Albion (1900)  
Saturday, October 21 (GMT)
Chelsea           v Watford                  (1130)  
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United        (1400)  
Manchester City   v Burnley                  (1400)  
Newcastle United  v Crystal Palace           (1400)  
Stoke City        v Bournemouth              (1400)  
Swansea City      v Leicester City           (1400)  
Southampton       v West Bromwich Albion     (1630)  
Sunday, October 22 (GMT)
Everton           v Arsenal                  (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool                (1500)

