FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 15, 2017 / 8:07 AM / a month ago

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15 (GMT)
Bournemouth          v Brighton and Hove Albion (1900)  
Saturday, September 16 (GMT)
Crystal Palace       v Southampton              (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Leicester City           (1400)  
Liverpool            v Burnley                  (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Stoke City               (1400)  
Watford              v Manchester City          (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United          (1400)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Swansea City             (1630)  
Sunday, September 17 (GMT)
Chelsea              v Arsenal                  (1230)  
Manchester United    v Everton                  (1500)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.