Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, September 15 (GMT) Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion (1900) Saturday, September 16 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Southampton (1130) Huddersfield Town v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Burnley (1400) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400) West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1630) Sunday, September 17 (GMT) Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Manchester United v Everton (1500)