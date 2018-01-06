Soccer: Fleetwood hold Leicester to 0-0 draw in FA Cup

LONDON (Reuters) - Third-tier Fleetwood Town kicked off a hectic FA Cup third-round schedule by holding Premier League Leicester City to a 0-0 draw at their Highbury Stadium on Saturday.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Fleetwood Town vs Leicester City - Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, Britain - January 6, 2018 Leicester City's Eldin Jakupovic reacts after making a save off the post from Fleetwood Town’s Ashley Hunter (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who once played for Fleetwood, was not included in the Midlands club’s lineup, spending a chilly lunchtime watching from the stands.

A large crowd on the Lancashire coast had precious little to cheer with defences dominating a dull game, although Fleetwood had the better chances.

Leicester, Premier League champions in 2016, were restricted to half chances and failed to have an attempt on target.

Fleetwood came closest to winning in stoppage time when Ashley Hunter’s deflected shot from 25 metres hit the post, came off the face of Leicester keeper Eldin Jakupovic, then hit the upright again.

There are 25 FA Cup third-round ties on Saturday, including an all top-flight clash between leaders Manchester City and Burnley. Holders Arsenal are at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.