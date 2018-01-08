FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Forest appoint Spaniard Karanka as new boss
January 8, 2018 / 8:36 PM / in 21 hours

Forest appoint Spaniard Karanka as new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest, who upset Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, have appointed Spanish coach Aitor Karanka as their new manager.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 25/2/17 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

Championship club Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 on Sunday with caretaker manager Gary Brazil in charge following the departure of Mark Warburton last month.

Karanka, a former Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao player, was fired by Middlesbrough last season as the club headed towards relegation from the Premier League.

The 44-year-old had guided Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
