FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Coach Francis steps down from West Brom role
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Coach Francis steps down from West Brom role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion coach Gerry Francis will leave the Premier League club after rejecting an offer to stay and work under new manager Alan Pardew due to “moral obligations”, the 65-year-old has said.

Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Turf Moor - 6/5/17 West Bromwich Albion first team coach Gerry Francis before the match Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic/Files

Francis joined former West Brom boss Tony Pulis’ coaching team in 2008 and has worked with him also throughout his stints at Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Pulis took charge at West Brom in January 2015 but was sacked last month after a poor run of results that has left them 17th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone, and winless in their last 13 league games.

Pardew was named the club’s new manager last week.

“It is with regret that I feel I cannot accept Alan Pardew’s and West Brom’s offer to stay on at the club due to moral obligations on my part,” Francis told Sky Sports.

“I am sure Alan along with the talented squad of players will very soon change the fortunes of the club in the right direction and climb up the table.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.