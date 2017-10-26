FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Huddersfield's Billing out for three months after ankle surgery
#Sports News
October 26, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Huddersfield's Billing out for three months after ankle surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been ruled out for up to three months after undergoing ankle surgery, the Premier League club said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Huddersfield Town - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - September 23, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Philip Billing in action REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Files

The 21-year-old, who has made seven league appearances for Huddersfield this season, sustained the injury during the club’s 2-0 loss at Swansea City in the league earlier this month and scans showed that the Danish youngster required surgery.

“Phil has had surgery on his ankle today... The focus now is to help him return fitter and stronger than before, so he is ready to help us for the rest of the Premier League season,” manager David Wagner told the club’s website. (www.htafc.com)

Huddersfield also said that defenders Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and midfielder Kasey Palmer (hamstring) were on the mend from their respective injuries.

Wagner’s side, who are 11th in the table, travel to ninth-placed Liverpool in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
