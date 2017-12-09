FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mounie double helps Huddersfield to 2-0 win over Brighton
December 9, 2017 / 6:02 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Mounie double helps Huddersfield to 2-0 win over Brighton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 2 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 9, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie in action with Brighton's Bruno Saltor REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie struck twice in the first half as his side coasted to a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Benin-born striker, who had not scored since netting a brace on the opening day of the season, ghosted in at the far post to bundle the ball home from Huddersfield’s first corner of the game in the 12th minute.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at Huddersfield from French side Montpellier in July, made it two with a header just before halftime as Brighton failed to clear another set piece.

With Brighton barely threatening in attack, Huddersfield continued to dominate after the break, but wasteful finishing prevented them from adding to their goal tally.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

