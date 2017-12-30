FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Clarets rue missed chances at Huddersfield
#Soccer News
December 30, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Clarets rue missed chances at Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Huddersfield Town and Burnley draw 0-0

* Seventh-paced Clarets couldn’t turn dominance into a goal

* Town’s Collin Quaner forced good early save out of Nick Pope

* Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour went close for Clarets

* Scott Arfield had another chance for Burnley

* Burnley host Liverpool on Monday, Huddersfield are at Leicester

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 BURNLEY 0

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Seventh-placed Burnley were left frustrated, after failing to convert their chances, in a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Huddersfield midfielder Collin Quaner tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope early on after a powerful burst forward but from then on the visitors had the better chances.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour both went close for the Clarets while Jeff Hendrick had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Scott Arfield should have done better for Burnley in the 53rd minute and the Clarets felt they should have had a penalty when Hendrick went down under challenge from Town keeper Jonas Loessl. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Rex Gowar)

