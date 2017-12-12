Soccer-Chelsea cruise to comfortable 3-1 win at Huddersfield

* Chelsea rebounded with confident 3-1 win at Huddersfield

* Chelsea took the lead in the 23rd minute through Bakayoko

* Willian headed them 2-0 up two minutes before the break

* Pedro made it 3-0 with a curling shot five minutes after halftime

* Pedro could have added a fourth as Chelsea cruised to easy win

* Huddersfield sub Depoitre headed in an injury time goal

* Chelsea are at home to Southampton on Saturday, Huddersfield visit Watford HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1 CHELSEA 3 Dec 12 (Reuters) - Third-placed Chelsea returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Tuesday.

After losing to West Ham United on Saturday, Chelsea needed a good start and they took the lead in the 23rd minute.

A poor clearance from Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl put the home defence under pressure, before Eden Hazard flicked the ball to Willian who found Tiemoue Bakayoko to finish.

Chelsea doubled their lead two minutes before the break when Marcos Alonso’s fine cross from the left flank was headed in by Willian at the back post.

Promoted Huddersfield’s hopes of a second-half fightback were ended just five minutes after the restart when Willian held off his marker to lay-off an Alonso cross to Pedro, who superbly curled home a side-foot shot into the far corner.

Huddersfield substitute Laurent Depoitre scored an injury time consolation with a fine glancing header.