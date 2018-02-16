Soccer: Huddersfield can pull off Man United upset - Malone

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone believes the club’s Premier League win over Manchester United earlier this season will be a confidence boost as they aim to topple Jose Mourinho’s side in Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round match.

Huddersfield pulled off a shock 2-1 league win over United at the John Smith’s Stadium in October but fell to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford earlier this month.

“We’ve got Manchester United for the third time this season... we are all looking forward to it,” Malone told the club’s website. (www.htafc.com)

”They’re a good side and put you under a lot of pressure. We’ve played a deep block against them twice now, beat them at home and lost away.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we do Saturday as there’s no points to play for. We want a good cup run and we are going into the game to win it.”

Huddersfield, who return to league action at West Bromwich Albion on Feb. 24, last won the FA Cup title in 1922, while United have won it 12 times.