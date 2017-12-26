Sobhi earns point for Stoke at Huddersfield

Substitute Ramadan Sobhi earned Stoke City a valuable point in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 26, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince in action with Stoke City's Ramadan Sobhi. REUTERS/David Klein

Tom Ince gave Huddersfield a deserved lead after 10 minutes when he side-footed in Collin Quaner’s cut-back from close range to register his first goal for the club.

Huddersfield should have made the points safe after the break as they dominated but Stoke equalised when Sobhi, who replaced injured defender Ryan Shawcross early on, tapped home at the far post on the hour.

Stoke are 13th with Huddersfield a couple of places higher in 11th.