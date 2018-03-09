Huddersfield's Mooy available for Swansea clash

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has recovered from a knee problem and is available for Saturday’s Premier League tussle with Swansea City, manager David Wagner said on Friday.

Australia international Mooy suffered a cut in last month’s 4-1 league victory against Bournemouth and was ruled out of the club’s next two league games after developing an infection.

“Mooy has been back in full training for the whole week without any issues,” Wagner said.

The 27-year-old, who has featured in 27 league games this season, has been the driving force in Huddersfield’s midfield and will add creativity and energy in the home stretch of the campaign as they look to maintain their top-flight status.

Wagner said that striker Elias Kachunga had also joined the first team in training after shaking off a knee injury, though he would not play against Swansea.

Michael Hefele will be ruled out for up to eight weeks after knee surgery while fellow defender Terence Kongolo has a hip injury and is expected to return after the international break this month.

Promoted Huddersfield are 15th in the table with 30 points, three points adrift of the drop zone. Swansea are 13th with the same number of points but a better goal difference.