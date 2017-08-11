Wagner wants Huddersfield to stick to successful formula

REUTERS - Huddersfield Town will stick to last season's promotion-winning formula as they compete in their first top tier campaign in 45 years, manager David Wagner said ahead of their opening Premier League match fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Huddersfield finished fifth in the Championship but progressed through the playoffs to reach the top flight and Wagner insists he is in no hurry to change tactics this season.

"We will, like we have done the whole time since I arrived, try to do our best, try to bring our ideas, identity, even now in the highest level of the Premier League," Wagner told reporters.

"We will stick to our idea of football. We will not give ourselves any limits, any targets, it makes no sense.

"We know exactly where we come from, we know how big the financial gap is but we know we have the right to play in the Premier League."

Wagner, who joined Huddersfield in 2015, credits the team's rise from the lower echelons of English football to their ambition and believes it will help them tackle the task ahead.

"We said this last season very often, over a long, long time, it's unrealistic for Huddersfield Town to be in the Premier League," he added.

"In football everything is possible. I think we've shown that even the impossible is possible in football.

"Now we have another task in front of us. A difficult task, of course. We are aware but it doesn't change that we are ambitious... We are in this league because we are ambitious, even if we know the task is a difficult one."