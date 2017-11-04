Soccer-Ten-man Huddersfield hang on for narrow win over West Brom

* Huddersfield overcame Schindler dismissal to beat West Brom 1-0

* The hosts went ahead through Rajiv van La Parra’s wonder-goal

* Schindler was sent off in the second half

* Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl made two saves in added time

* Beaten West Brom are winless in the league in nine games

* Huddersfield visit Bournemouth next, West Brom host Chelsea

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Midfielder Rajiv van La Parra scored with a wonder-strike from distance as 10-man Huddersfield Town dug deep to beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 for a second straight home win on Saturday.

Huddersfield got the breakthrough just before the interval when midfielder Aaron Mooy’s quickly-taken free kick found its way to Van La Parra and the Dutchman curled the ball past West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster and into the top right corner.

The home side were dealt a blow 12 minutes into the second half when Germany’s Christopher Schindler, who was booked for impeding West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu in the first half, got his second yellow for a lunge on defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Huddersfield defended with determination in the closing stages and Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl pulled off two sharp saves in added time to ensure victory for the hosts and extend West Brom’s winless run in the league to nine games. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)