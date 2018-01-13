Soccer-West Ham's Lanzini, Arnautovic run riot at Huddersfield

* West Ham thrashed hapless Huddersfield 4-1 away

* Hammers up to 11th with outstanding display

* Captain Mark Noble put visitors ahead in 25th

* Fine solo finish from Joe Lolley levelled in 40th

* Marko Arnautovic restored Hammers lead after restart

* Arnautovic set up Manuel Lanzini to make it 3-1

* The pair combined for Lanzini to score the fourth

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1 WEST HAM UNITED 4

Jan 13 (Reuters)- West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini struck twice in the second half as they romped to a 4-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead as captain Mark Noble burst forward to fire home in the 25th minute after sloppy play from the hosts when Joe Lolley was robbed near the edge of his area after a pass from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Lolley made ammends in style five minutes before halftime, beating keeper Adrian with a fine curling left-foot shot.

Just seconds after the break, Marko Arnautovic restored West Ham’s lead and two confident finishes from Argentine Lanzini made sure of the points for David Moyes’ revitalised team. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)