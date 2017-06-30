FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer - Huddersfield sign Mooy for club-record fee
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 30, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

Soccer - Huddersfield sign Mooy for club-record fee

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship - Hillsborough - 16/17 - 14/1/17 Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes/Files

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Aaron Mooy for a club record 10 million pounds ($12.99 million) fee from Manchester City, the Premier League newcomers confirmed on Friday.

The 26-year-old Australia international was on a season-long loan spell at Huddersfield last season and played in their playoff final win over Reading, which secured them a place in the English top flight after a 45-year absence.

"Everybody who has watched our team in our promotion season knows how huge it is to have Aaron back at the Club as we enter the Premier League for the first time," Huddersfield manager David Wagner said in a statement.

"As I said many times last season, Aaron was right at the heart of our team. When he played well, we usually played well -- and won!"

Mooy, who never made a senior appearance for Manchester City, has been capped 28 times by Australia.

($1 = 0.7698 pounds)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

