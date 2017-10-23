Soccer: Huddersfield's Ince claims Man United not as fluid as Man City, Tottenham

(Reuters) - Manchester United do not play with the same fluidity as their Premier League title rivals Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Ince has said after his team’s 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s side on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United - John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - October 21, 2017 Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof in action with Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Ince, whose father Paul made over 204 league appearances for United in the 90s, started the game at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield ended the Manchester side’s unbeaten start to the season.

Huddersfield’s win, thanks to goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, was their first over the club since 1952 and Ince suggested second-placed United’s slow build-up play had allowed the hosts to exploit open spaces in their defence.

“When you look at United, they’re obviously a top quality side but they don’t really play with the same fluidity as your Spurs or your Man Citys,” Ince said.

“They build up the game quite slow, they like to get it out wide and we felt that if we could win the ball back and try to exploit the space in behind - the space the full-backs leave because they go so high - then we were able to do that.”

Promoted Huddersfield were beaten 4-0 by Spurs last month and have not met league leaders City yet. David Wagner’s 11th-placed side visit Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

United, who are on 20 points from nine games, welcome Spurs to Old Trafford in their next fixture.