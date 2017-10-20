SHOWCASE-Soccer-United's Rashford must look to reach next level - Giggs

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford must look to step up to the next level after making an impressive start to his career, former player Ryan Giggs has said.

Rashford has scored 12 Premier League goals in 51 appearances for the club since being handed his debut by former manager Louis van Gaal two seasons ago.

The 19-year-old has maintained his uncanny knack of scoring on his debuts in the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, League Cup as well as the England national team.

“Marcus has had a fantastic start to his career. He now has to go onto that next level and keep learning in every training session and every game,” Giggs told Sky Sports.

”Marcus is one of those players who - I have been to Old Trafford a couple of times this season - as soon as he gets the ball you can feel it in the crowd.

“You can feel the excitement. He gets you off the edge of your seat.”

Rashford, who has scored eight goals in all competitions this campaign, will look to add to his tally when second-placed United take on 12th-placed Huddersfield Town in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)