Soccer-Huddersfield boss Wagner signs new two-year contract

June 30 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has signed a new two-year contract after leading the side to a Premier League promotion, the club said on Friday.

Wagner, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund II in 2015, kept Huddersfield in the second division before securing top-flight return last season after a 45-year absence.

Wagner's assistant, Christoph Buehler, has also agreed a new two-year deal.

Huddersfield will visit Crystal Palace in their opening fixture of the league campaign on Aug. 12. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)