FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huddersfield skipper Hudson ends playing career to join coaching staff
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 8, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

Huddersfield skipper Hudson ends playing career to join coaching staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship - John Smith's Stadium - 16/10/16 Huddersfield Town's Mark Hudson Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson will spend the club’s Premier League debut season on the sidelines rather than the pitch after calling time on his playing career on Tuesday and joining the coaching staff.

The 35-year-old, who played more than 100 games for Huddersfield and led them to promotion last season, will become part of manager David Wagner’s technical staff.

“I‘m very happy that Mark is becoming part of my backroom staff,” Wagner told the club’s website.

”From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives. He is a huge influence in our dressing room -- a total professional with a winning mentality.

“I believe the qualities that Mark has as a person and a footballer should make him an excellent coach. I know retirement can feel like a sad day as a former player, but he has so much still to give this club and football and that is exciting.”

Huddersfield begin their season on Saturday away to one of Hudson’s former clubs, Crystal Palace.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.