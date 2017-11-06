FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alli ruled out with injury, Keane added to England squad
November 6, 2017 / 9:42 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Alli ruled out with injury, Keane added to England squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton defender Michael Keane was called up on Monday to replace injured Tottenham Hotspur forward Dele Alli in the England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Watford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2017 Everton's Michael Keane Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Alli has been ruled out after he sustained a hamstring injury during last week’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Tottenham team mates Harry Kane and Harry Winks, along with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, will undergo late fitness tests, the Football Association said.

“Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St. George’s Park today, ahead of the upcoming double-header at Wembley Stadium,” the FA said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has a chance to earn his fifth England cap after returning from a leg infection during Everton’s 3-2 comeback win over Watford.

England host Germany on Friday and meet Brazil four days later.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

